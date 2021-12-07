$36.65 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post sales of $36.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.85 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $138.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.98 million to $139.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.29 million, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $165.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

CPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the third quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRX opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $714.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.