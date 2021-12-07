Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39,828 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

