Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,713.24.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,227.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 243.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,400.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,305.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

