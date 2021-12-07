Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $323.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

