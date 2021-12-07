Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2,023.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,616 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

EPD stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

