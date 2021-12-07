Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Popular were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Popular by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Popular by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after buying an additional 475,111 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth $56,419,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,350,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.78. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $87.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

