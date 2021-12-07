SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

