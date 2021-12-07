FY2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESS. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.94.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $342.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,377 shares of company stock worth $25,774,457. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

