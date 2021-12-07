Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,911,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after buying an additional 658,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

