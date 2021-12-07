Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 31.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 73,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.01 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -173.42%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.