Rio Tinto Group Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.38 Per Share (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report released on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $12.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

