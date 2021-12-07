Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,206,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

