Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 12.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter worth $213,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

