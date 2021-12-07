Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 247 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,700,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Middleby by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Middleby by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $175.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.50.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.75.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

