Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 167.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $65.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.