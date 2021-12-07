Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 491.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NWE opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

