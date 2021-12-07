Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 57,524 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 57,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

