Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

UAA stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

