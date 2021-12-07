Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,494 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 29.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,979 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,073 shares of the airline’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -911.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.51.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

