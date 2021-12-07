Head-To-Head Comparison: Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) & Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ)

Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling -324.82% -138.97% -57.14% Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diamond Offshore Drilling and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

Baytex Energy has a consensus target price of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 50.13%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Baytex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling $733.69 million 0.02 -$1.25 billion N/A N/A Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.32 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.66

Diamond Offshore Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Baytex Energy.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 13 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and nine semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.