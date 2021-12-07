New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

