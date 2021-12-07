Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 724 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after purchasing an additional 540,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 206,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 200,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $77.79.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

