Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $679,000 Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

BC stock opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

