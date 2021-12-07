New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,827,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RE opened at $266.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.82. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

