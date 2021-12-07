Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3,359.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after buying an additional 148,034 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,829,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $274.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.26 and a 200-day moving average of $262.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.43 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.11.

In related news, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

