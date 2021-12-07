AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,657 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 662.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96.

