Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMP. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Compass has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Compass will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

