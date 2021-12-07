Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 228,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

