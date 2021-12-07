Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $857,000 Position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 399.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter.

EBIZ stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

