Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 811 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,412 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

