Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 101 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,460,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,731,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,366,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $166.37 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $171.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.12 and its 200 day moving average is $163.18.

