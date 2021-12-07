Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 724.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 289,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 254,446 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 79.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,280,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 2,933.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

