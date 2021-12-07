Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.