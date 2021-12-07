Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 16,803 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 122.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 39.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 65.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 751.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.41.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,116 shares of company stock valued at $69,974,088 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.