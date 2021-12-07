Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 209,832 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,832 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.