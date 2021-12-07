Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NIO by 28.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NIO by 21.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in NIO by 11.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 689,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after acquiring an additional 70,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in NIO by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 44,558 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 2.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

