Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $8,219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 88.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

GFL stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.