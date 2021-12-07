Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $217.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.01 and a 200 day moving average of $243.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

