Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.27 and its 200-day moving average is $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

