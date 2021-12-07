Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $351,000 Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

