Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

