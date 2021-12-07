NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 5,140 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,641,000 after acquiring an additional 637,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.56. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

