Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 35,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,863.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,857.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2,704.79. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

