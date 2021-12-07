Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of INGR opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

