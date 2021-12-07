Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $435.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $423.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.24. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $452.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

