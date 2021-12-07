Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $256,000 Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $399.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.