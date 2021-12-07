Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 887 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 125.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $1,484,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 44.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

