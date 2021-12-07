6,813 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 51.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,157.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

