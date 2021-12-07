Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGR. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 144.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,667 shares of company stock valued at $859,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.46. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

