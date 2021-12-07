Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 107.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Neogen by 171.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 148,957 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Neogen by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 90,038 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Neogen by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEOG stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.65.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

